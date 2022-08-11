Israeli police chief concludes several agreements with Morocco

Agreements include sharing of information and technology, as well as extradition of Israeli offenders

Israel and Morocco agreed to advance extradition deals and joint efforts against crime and terrorism during Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai's five-day visit to Rabat last week, Israeli media reported Thursday.

Unofficial sources revealed that the Israeli police chief concluded several agreements with Morocco on the fight against crime and terrorism, including the sharing of information and technology, as well as the extradition of Israeli offenders who escape to the north African country.

The report said they included measures that were not part of previously signed agreements between the countries.

During his visit, Shabtai met with the head of Morocco's intelligence services, Abdellatif Hammouchi, as well as other senior police and security officials. He also visited the Jewish community in the city of Marrakech, where he deposited tefillin (phylacteries used for Jewish morning prayers on weekdays) at the city's main synagogue.

Israel's General Directorate of National Security said in an official statement last Thursday that Shabtai's visit was aimed "to share experiences and expertise in various fields of security, particularly in the fields of counterterrorism and the various forms of transnational organized crime."

The trip came a few months after Shabtai visited the United Arab Emirates to promote security cooperation initiatives between the two countries.