US decides against downgrading rank of Israeli-Palestinian envoy

'This is a perilous time for Israel. It is imperative that we maintain the three-stare rank'

The United States recently decided against downgrading the post of the official in charge of security coordination between Washington, Israel, and the West Bank’s Palestinian Authority, amid domestic and international pressure to keep the coordinator’s rank a three-star general.

Israel’s Defense Ministry, the US State Department, security experts, and a bipartisan group of US lawmakers argued that downgrading the post of the United States Security Coordinator (USSC) to that of a colonel would harm security coordination and Washington’s standing in the region.

“After we led 34 bipartisan Senators urging the Department of Defense not to downgrade this post, the Department has now made the right decision for US national security,” said Senator Jon Ossoff.

“We must sustain high-level US engagement for peace and stability in the holy land,” he added.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, who led the bipartisan push alongside Ossoff, said: “We strongly believe this is a perilous time for Israel. It is imperative that we maintain the three-stare rank when it comes to coordinating security between the Palestinian Authority and Israel.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1557472354292432896 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The downgrading was stipulated as a cost-cutting measure in the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act that called to cut 111 officers from the 600-plus in service.

Critics of the move were concerned that it would harm both US- and Israeli-Palestinian security cooperation and coordination, expressing how critical the posting is to maintain access to US, Israeli, and Palestinian civilian and military officials.

The USSC position was created in 2005 to bolster Palestinian security forces. It is held by a three-star general who reports directly to the US government, and maintains direct access to Israeli and Palestinian officials.