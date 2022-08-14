Israel marks 2-year anniversary of Abraham Accords

Agreement represented massive breakthrough in ties with Arab world, although public opinion remains hostile

Two years on from the announcement of the historic Abraham Accords between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and much progress has been made.

The mutual opening of embassies, and establishing direct flights from Tel Aviv to the Gulf, were just the beginning. As massive business deals have already been signed, with perhaps many more in the making.

The Abraham Accords have also become a term to describe the other normalization agreements Israel signed after the initial declaration, with Sudan and Morocco.

Morocco may actually be Israel's most significant partner, especially in security and counterterrorism. The two countries even signing a security memorandum of understanding.

Despite the rapid progress, Israel still has some of the same problems that exist in its ties with neighboring Egypt and Jordan: a hostile public opinion.

A recent poll by the Washington Institute shows that Bahrain and the UAE public's reaction to the Abraham Accords is far more negative than positive.

Thus the Abraham Accords represent a massive breakthrough in Israel's ties with the Arab world, but there still is much that can be improved.