German Chancellor rejects describing Israeli-Palestinian relations as ‘apartheid’

'I do not espouse the use of the word apartheid and do not think it correctly describes the situation'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday rejected the word apartheid to describe relations between Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Berlin, Scholz said that despite different views on the conflict between the two sides, the term “apartheid” is not correct.

"Naturally we have a different assessment with a view to Israeli politics, and I want to expressly say here that I do not espouse the use of the word apartheid and do not think it correctly describes the situation," the chancellor was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Earlier in July, the Britain-based Amnesty International released “End Israeli apartheid” merchandise line.

In February the human rights group published a report labeling Israel an “apartheid” state that commits human rights violations and treats Palestinians as “an inferior racial group.” The US State Department rejected the reportm which Israeli officials condemned as "antisemitic", warning the NGO against applying "a double standard."

Later this year Catalonia's parliament in Spain became the first parliament in Europe to pass a resolution recognizing Israel “as committing the crime of apartheid” against the Palestinian people.”