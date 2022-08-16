Israel asks Russia to postpone Jewish Agency hearing, look for solution

Russia’s Putin reassured Israeli President Herzog that the issue was 'purely legal'

Israel asked Russia to postpone a court hearing scheduled for August 19 on the future of the Jewish Agency in the country to find time to reach an agreement on the matter, report said on Tuesday.

Israel believes the issue that affected Israeli-Russian relations in recent weeks, can be resolved through negotiations, Walla learned. Following a conversation held last week between Israel's President Isaac Herzog and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Israeli officials told Walla that Putin reassured his counterpart that Jewish Agency case was "purely legal."

Putin allegedly added that he had no intention of "punishing Israel for its growing support for Ukraine.”

Asked to comment on the issue, Ygal Palmor, a spokesman for the Jewish Agency, told i24NEWS he wasn’t "aware of the content of the talks between the Prime Minister's office and their Russian counterparts."

Moscow's recent request to shut down the Jewish Agency over alleged violations of Russia’s privacy law, was strongly denounced by the Israeli officials. Prime Minister Yair Lapid said the move would have serious consequences for the bilateral relations.

An Israeli delegation visited Russia shortly after the initial court hearing on the case in late July, hoping to make progress toward allowing the Jewish Agency to remain in Moscow, but didn’t reach a breakthrough. Herzog, who served as the head of the Jewish Agency before taking the presidential position, joined the efforts discussing the issue directly to Putin.