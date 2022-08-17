Relations between the countries deteriorated 12 years ago after the Mavi-Marmara flotilla incident

Israel and Turkey are expected to announce the full normalization of their relations in a statement soon, a media report said on Wednesday.

An official announcement could be released in the coming hours, according to Channel 12. The agreement is said to include the return of ambassadors to Tel Aviv and Ankara.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries deteriorated after the incident in 2010, during which pro-Palestinian activists who came to break the blockade of the Gaza Strip on a humanitarian Mavi-Marmara flotilla clashed with Israeli soldiers. Ten Turkish citizens were killed in the incident.

The warming of ties came after an Israeli couple, Mordy and Natalie Oknin, were arrested in Turkey last December on suspicion of espionage. They were eventually released thanks to contacts at the highest political level in both countries.

Shortly after that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan put forward the idea of ​a ​"warming of relations with Israel".

Earlier in August, Israel reopened its economic office in Turkey after three years of closure.