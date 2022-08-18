Israel’s PM Lapid speaks with Turkey’s Erdogan after restoring ties

The two leaders agreed to resume Israeli flights to Turkey in September

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday evening spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the two countries announced restoring full diplomatic relations.

Lapid and Erdogan thanked each other for this move and agreed on further development of the bilateral ties “that will lead to many achievements, especially in the fields of commerce and tourism,” according to an official statement.

“This will be reflected in the resumption of Israeli flights to Turkey and the upcoming convening of the Joint Economic Commission in Israel in September,” the statement said.

The two leaders also emphasized the great importance of Israeli-Turkish relations “for maintaining regional stability.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel and Turkey announced a full renewal of diplomatic ties following reciprocal visits by the countries' foreign ministers. The agreement includes the return of ambassadors and consuls to Tel Aviv and Ankara.

Israeli officials, including President Isaac Herzog, welcomed the move saying it would "encourage greater economic relations, mutual tourism, and friendship between the Israeli and Turkish peoples."

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in turn underlined that despite the normalization of ties with Israel Ankara is “not giving up on the Palestinian cause.”