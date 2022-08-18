German Chancellor Scholz to call Israel’s PM Lapid after Abbas’ ‘holocaust’ remarks

Scholz expects the Palestinian Authority president 'to acknowledge the singularity of the Holocaust'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arranged a telephone call with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday, according to the chancellor’s spokesperson.

The two leaders are expected to discuss Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ comments made in Berlin during a press conference with Scholz on Tuesday, during which Abbas accused Israel on committing “50 holocausts” against Palestinians.

“His gaffe yesterday casts a dark shadow over Germany’s relations with the Palestinian Authority,” Scholz’s spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.

He added that the chancellor’s office had summoned the head of the Palestinian mission in Berlin over the incident that sparked outrage both in Israel and Germany.

Scholz also expects the Palestinian Authority president “to acknowledge the singularity of the Holocaust without any qualification,” according to Hebestreit. In his statement posted on Twitter, the chancellor, who was criticized for not immediately responding to Abbas, referred to his remarks as “outrageous.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Abbas’ office issued a statement saying that "the Holocaust is the most heinous crime in modern human history."

Lapid in turn said that the PA leader's comments were “a moral disgrace” and a “monstrous lie.”