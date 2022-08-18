UN criticizes ‘arbitrary’ Israeli raid of Palestinian NGOs, EU backs groups

The raided NGOs play roles in promotion of 'international law, human rights, and democratic values,' says EU

The United Nations condemned the “arbitrary” raid on Thursday by Israeli forces of Palestinian NGOs in the West Bank, groups that the European Union subsequently reiterated its support for.

According to Palestinian witnesses and officials, the Israeli military confiscated equipment and sealed off entrances to buildings that were housing seven non-governmental groups, six of which Israel designated as terrorist organizations.

The designations, which drew criticism from human rights watchdogs and were called to be revoked by the UN, were ratified on Wednesday for three of the six groups.

"Despite offers to do so, Israeli authorities have not presented to the United Nations any credible evidence to justify these declarations," the UN Human Rights Office said in a statement.

"As such, the closures appear totally arbitrary."

The EU also reacted to news of the raid: "Previous allegations of misuse of European funds concerning certain Palestinian civil society organizations have not been proven," EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said.

"The European Union will continue to support civil society organizations which have a role to play in the promotion of international law, human rights, and democratic values,” she added.

Nine EU countries said they will continue working with the groups, citing a lack of evidence for the Israeli accusation.

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz reiterated Israel's position that the organizations operated undercover to serve the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which has carried out deadly attacks on Israelis and which the United States and the EU regard as a terrorist group.