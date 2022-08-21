Israel: Internal security service head visits Egypt

This visit comes as reports note strained ties between Cairo and the Jewish state

The head of Israel's internal security service (Shin Bet), Ronen Bar, visited Egypt on Sunday, meeting with the director of Egyptian intelligence, Abbas Kamel.

This visit comes as reports note strained ties between Cairo and the Jewish state, possibly due to an Israeli military (IDF) arrest in Nablus, which resulted in the death of three Palestinians.

Several weeks ago, the IDF began Operation "Breaking Dawn," in which Israel targeted and destroyed Islamic Jihad bases in the Gaza Strip. In response, the militant group launched over one thousand rockets toward Israel over a period of three days.

Egypt brokered a ceasefire between Islamic Jihad and Jerusalem, after which Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid thanked Egyptian President Abed Fatah al-Sisi in what was reported as a "long conversation."

Immediately after the ceasefire in Gaza, Israel carried out arrests in the West Bank, one operation resulting in the death of wanted Islamic Jihad operative Ibrahim al-Nabulsi.

This reportedly led to a breakdown in relations between Israel and Egypt, with Kamel canceling his trip to the Jewish state.

There are also disputes about the terms of the ceasefire agreement, with Islamic Jihad stating that the deal indicated that Israel would release prisoners Bassam al-Saadi and the hunger-striking Khalil Awawdeh. However, Israel's public security minister said shortly after the agreement that the state did not agree to do so.

Kamel and Bar are expected to discuss Gaza, with Egypt demanding Israel release the Islamic Jihad-affiliated arrestees.