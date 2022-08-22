Gantz: Jerusalem areas could be a 'possible' Palestinian capital

'There are villages... that the Palestinians call Jerusalem... It is possible to define them as a capital'

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday that there are places within the Jerusalem area that the Palestinians could consider as their capital.

"I repeat and insist that Jerusalem is the unified capital of the State of Israel,” he said in an interview with 103FM Radio.

"And I do not see how we can continue towards an arrangement (with the Palestinians) in the coming years, but we must begin by initiating processes to reduce the conflict and strengthen security," he said.

Gantz continued, saying it was essential to prevent a "bi-national" state, "a situation that no one wants."

"There are villages in the east that the Palestinians call Jerusalem, and they are not in the metropolitan area of Jerusalem," he explained, adding: "It is possible to define them as a capital.”

However, according to him, these are matters of debate that should be discussed "in the end," and "Jerusalem will remain unified."

Former Israeli army chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, who joined Gantz’s National Unity Party last week before the November 1 legislative elections, also recently stressed the need to separate from the Palestinians.

Gantz also said he was confident in this union that brings together different blocs and believes it can hold talks with all components of the political spectrum.

"Those who, in a clear left-wing position, consider 'two states for two peoples' as a solution are living in an illusion, and those who, in a radical right-wing position, think of a state without Arabs in the West Bank, are living in a greater illusion," he said on Kan Reshet Bet.