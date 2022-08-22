CIA says Palestinian NGOs blacklisted by Israel not ‘guilty of anything’

'The reality here is that the US has for too long turned a blind eye... to Israeli government abuses'

The US civilian foreign intelligence service, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), could not validate Israel’s controversial designation of six Palestinian NGOs as “terrorist organizations.”

Still, the finding did not lead to any official criticism by the United States of the Israeli classifications.

In October, Jerusalem labeled as terror groups Addameer, Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, Al-Haq, the Bisan Center for Research and Development, Defense for Children International–Palestine, the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, and the Union of Palestinian Women Committees.

After international condemnation of the blacklisting – including from US lawmakers, European Union governments, and the United Nations – Israel earlier this year passed intelligence about the designations to Washington.

But a CIA intelligence assessment of the material did not find any evidence to support the Israeli justification of the measure, according to sources familiar with the study, The Guardian reported.

Israel claims that the institutions are front groups for the leftist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which has a paramilitary branch.

The CIA report “doesn’t say that the groups are guilty of anything,” a source said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1561680767557713920 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Despite the findings and numerous states rejecting Israel’s blacklisting as unfounded, Washington refrained from taking a position on the matter.

“The reality here is that the United States has for too long turned a blind eye, and in some cases even green-lighted, quite serious Israeli government abuses,” said Omar Shakir, Israel/Palestine director of Human Rights Watch.

“The position toward the Palestinian human rights organizations highlights a much larger failing in US government policy on the Israeli-Palestinian issue, and puts the United States squarely out of touch with the consensus in the human rights movement.”