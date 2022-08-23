Palestinians welcome normalization between Israel and Turkey - Ankara

Ambassador candidate for Israel will be presented to President Erdogan in ‘coming days’

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that Palestinian authorities welcome the normalization of ties between Turkey and Israel announced by the leadership of the two countries last week.

According to the minister, different political factions representing the Palestinian people want the dialogue between Ankara and Jerusalem to continue. Cavusoglu also told reporters that an ambassador candidate for Israel will be presented to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in “coming days.”

Israel and Turkey announced full restoration of diplomatic ties between the countries, including re-appointment of ambassadors and consuls to Tel Aviv and Ankara. Cavusoglu earlier said that despite the normalization Turkey was “not giving up on the Palestinian cause.”

On Monday, Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas started a three-day visit to Turkey at the invitation of President Erdogan. The PA authorities have not yet made any public statements regarding the resumption of diplomatic ties between Jerusalem and Ankara.