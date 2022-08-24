Israeli PM Lapid refuses to meet with Norway's foreign minister

Tensions over Nordic country's decision to label Israeli settlement products

Israel's Foreign Ministry rejected a request from Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt to meet the Israeli premier Yair Lapid during her visit to the Jewish state next month.

A few days ago, the Deputy Director General of Israel's Foreign Affairs Ministry, Aliza Bin-Noun, met with Norway's Ambassador to Israel, Kåre Reidar Aas, who conveyed to her the Norwegian minister's request to meet with the Israeli prime minister and foreign minister.

In response, Bin-Noun reminded the ambassador of Norway's negative moves toward the State of Israel and made her understand that also due to the elections, a meeting with Lapid would be impossible.

In June, Israel declared itself outraged after the Norwegian government's decision to mark food products from West Bank settlements.

Norway, which is not a member of the European Union, justified its decision with a 2019 European Court of Justice ruling that food products from "Israeli-occupied areas" had to be labeled so as not to mislead the consumer about the origin of the product.

A report published about a year ago by the Israeli research institute NGO Monitor found that Norway, the largest donor to the Palestinian Authority, also funds anti-Israel organizations including the BDS boycott movement.

That same year, Norway's largest pension fund further announced that it withdrew its investments from 16 companies linked to West Bank settlements.