Israeli PM Lapid refuses to meet with Norway's foreign minister

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid addresses the country over the military operation in Gaza, on August 5, 2022.
Tensions over Nordic country's decision to label Israeli settlement products

Israel's Foreign Ministry rejected a request from Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt to meet the Israeli premier Yair Lapid during her visit to the Jewish state next month. 

A few days ago, the Deputy Director General of Israel's Foreign Affairs Ministry, Aliza Bin-Noun, met with Norway's Ambassador to Israel, Kåre Reidar Aas, who conveyed to her the Norwegian minister's request to meet with the Israeli prime minister and foreign minister. 

In response, Bin-Noun reminded the ambassador of Norway's negative moves toward the State of Israel and made her understand that also due to the elections, a meeting with Lapid would be impossible. 

In June, Israel declared itself outraged after the Norwegian government's decision to mark food products from West Bank settlements. 

Norway, which is not a member of the European Union, justified its decision with a 2019 European Court of Justice ruling that food products from "Israeli-occupied areas" had to be labeled so as not to mislead the consumer about the origin of the product. 

A report published about a year ago by the Israeli research institute NGO Monitor found that Norway, the largest donor to the Palestinian Authority, also funds anti-Israel organizations including the BDS boycott movement. 

That same year, Norway's largest pension fund further announced that it withdrew its investments from 16 companies linked to West Bank settlements.

