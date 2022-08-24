Ukraine’s envoy to Israel tells i24NEWS: ‘We proved we exist as a nation’

'You may understand but you’ll never accept this neutrality,' Yevgen Korniychuk said about Israel's position

Ukrainian ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk told i24NEWS on Wednesday that Moscow’s invasion of his country that marked six months today made Ukrainians stronger and proved they were a united nation unlike what Russian President Vladimir Putin claims.

Despite Russia surpassing Ukraine in military capacities, the war has not been easy for Moscow as Ukrainian armed forces proved they were capable of fighting back, supported by the civilians, according to the envoy.

“Now we can prove that as a nation we do exist unlike what Mr. Putin said at the beginning of the operation, and we do oppose Russia strongly. They have not been able to achieve their immediate goals since the war started,” Korniychuk said, adding that “the spirit of people is getting stronger,” despite numerous civilian deaths.

According to Korniychuk, it is seen in unprecedented support for the Ukraine’s leadership with polls showing that over 90 percent of the population back President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The envoy also responded to critics who suggest that Zelensky could’ve prepared for the invasion given the US provided Kyiv with intelligence regarding Moscow’s plans.

“We changed the chief of staff of the military, we changed the minister (of defense). In fact, he was in Israel just three months before the invasion and he saw (Israel’s Defense) Minister (Benny) Gantz when he was here in November, which I hope should somehow help in the end. So you can’t say that we were not getting prepared for this war, to what extent is a different issue,” the ambassador said.

Speaking about Israel’s position on the conflict, which Ukrainian officials have previously criticized as too neutral, the envoy said that it is clear why relations with Russia are also important for the Jewish State, but called on the Israeli leadership to provide more support for Kyiv.

“You may understand but you’ll never accept this neutrality. This is why we were talking strongly from day one, forcing the Israeli leadership to take a strong position on supporting Ukraine,” Korniychuk said.

According to the envoy, Israeli officials are being even more cautious ahead of the November elections. However, as 75 percent of Israeli population support Ukraine, politicians will have to take the public's opinion into consideration.