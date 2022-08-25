Iran deal: Israel's Lapid expected to talk with Biden 'in the coming days'

White House reportedly refused Israeli leader's initial request for a call, saying Biden was on break

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to talk with US President Joe Biden soon about reviving the Iran nuclear deal which the Jewish state opposes, Hebrew media reported Wednesday.

Jerusalem is in contact with the White House to coordinate the call, with the Americans estimating that the conversation will take place "in the coming days."

Israeli media reports indicated that the White House rebuffed Lapid's initial request for an emergency phone call regarding the Iran agreement, saying that the president was currently on vacation - Biden wrapped up a two-week holiday on Wednesday.

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz will also reportedly not meet with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during his Washington visit. Gantz flies to the US on Thursday, before visiting Japan.

In the US, Gantz will hold a series of meetings at CENTCOM headquarters in Florida and meet with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington.

Lapid, Gantz, and other senior Israeli officials are making a last-minute push to scuttle a revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that reports indicate could be close to realization, with the European Union proposing a final draft accord.

Lapid on Wednesday slammed the emerging nuclear deal, saying that it would fill Iran's coffers and "undermine" Middle East stability.

"On the table right now is a bad deal. It would give Iran $100 billion a year," Lapid told journalists during a press briefing.