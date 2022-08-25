Report: Israeli captured by pro-Russian forces released

Vladimir Kozlovsky, 40, was released and handed over to the Russian Jewish community

An Israeli-Ukrainian citizen taken as a prisoner of war by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine was reportedly released on Thursday.

Vladimir Kozlovsky, 40, was released and handed over to the Russian Jewish community and will join his wife in Tel Aviv later, according to Russian reports.

According to Russian media, Kozlovsky cooperated while in captivity and was allowed to engage in Jewish religious practices while being held by the separatists.

A video circulating on social media showed Kozlovsky being released and speaking to his wife by video call, joking with her, saying, “how good I look. How handsome I am.”

Kozlovsky said Ukrainian authorities detained and conscripted him, despite receiving diplomatic permission to leave the country. His wife and child, also living in Ukraine, managed to leave.

"I met with the Israeli consulate, they gave me a certificate so that I could leave the country, and they [Ukrainian authorities] detained me at the border," he recalled in a video released by the Luhansk Republic Military in June.

After being pressed into service, he surrendered to Russian forces while in the Luhansk region - where Ukraine’s positions came under heavy artillery fire - and "collaborated in captivity."

Kozlovsky criticized his Ukrainian commanders, calling them “generally inadequate all the time” and saying “they drunkenly came up with orders and then issued them.”

“They got drunk every evening. I smoked pot while I was on my post,” he told an interviewer.

When he was arrested, Israel's Foreign Ministry and the Israeli Embassy in Moscow sent letters to its Russian counterparts, holding talks with them.