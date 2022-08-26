Israel expects appointment of envoy to Turkey 'within weeks'

A Hamas office in Istanbul is the main obstacle to 'positive tendency' in ties

The Israeli charge d'affaires in Turkey said on Friday the re-appointment of an ambassador to Ankara could happen within weeks, while repeating Israel's expectation that the Hamas office in Istanbul be closed down.

In a roundtable meeting with journalists, Israel's current top representative in Ankara Irit Lillian said the process of re-appointing an ambassador to Turkey was only a matter of "when and not if."

The two regional powers had expelled ambassadors in 2018 over the Gaza border clashes that resulted in the killing of 60 Palestinians by Israeli forces during protests against the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

Yet Jerusalem and Ankara have been working to mend long-strained ties with security and energy emerging as key areas for cooperation.

Lillian reiterated the challenges to the ties, saying that the biggest obstacle to the "positive tendency seen throughout the year" was the existence of an Hamas office in Istanbul.

"There are plenty of challenges, but from our point of view, one of the main obstacles is the Hamas office in Istanbul," she said.

"Hamas is a terrorist organisation, and it is no secret that Israel expects Turkey to close this office and send the activists there away from here," Lillian added.

A visit to Turkey by Israeli President Isaac Herzog in March, followed by visits by both foreign ministers, helped warm relations after more than a decade of tensions.