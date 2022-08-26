'Nuke deal isn't a peace treaty,' Gantz tells Washington

'A military threat can create deterrence, even with a deal in place'

An accord intended to curtail Iran's nuclear program does not amount to a peace treaty with the Islamic Republic, and the US thus should not take the military option off the table, Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz told American defense officials in Washington on Friday.

“A nuclear deal is not a peace treaty,” Gantz told US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. “A military threat has a lot of weight that can help create a deterrence even in a reality in which there is a deal.”

Gantz “emphasized the importance of maintaining and advancing operational capabilities for both defensive and offensive purposes in (the) face of Iran’s nuclear program as well as its regional aggression,” an Israeli statement said.

“This is regardless of the discussion surrounding the agreement,” it added.

As the United States responded to Iran's suggestions on reviving the Obama-era deal, Israel seeks to warns its ally of the consequences of going back to the accord.

Gantz pointed out that the Iran deal has no bearing on Iran's disruptive activities in the region, that include arming such anti-Israeli terrorist groups as Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas and the Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid made a similar point on Wednesday, saying that Iran will use the windfall from the accord to "undermine stability in the Middle East and spread terror around the globe."

"On the table right now is a bad deal. It would give Iran $100 billion a year," Lapid added.

In 2018, when then-US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement that is designed to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, Israel celebrated.