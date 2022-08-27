Lapid gives Mossad chief dressing down over Iran comments

Barnea was off the mark in ramping up rhetoric against US, Lapid feels

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Saturday demanded an explanation from the head of Israel's intelligence agency of his sharply derogatory remarks about an expected nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Mossad director David Barnea on Thursday criticized the United States for “rushing into an agreement that is a complete lie,” referring to the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

Barnea, who took his post last June, said that Tehran’s willingness to sign the deal “does not change Iran’s long-term desire to obtain a nuclear weapon," a scenario that Israel regards as an existential threat.

The administration of US President Joe Biden is seeking to return to the deal, reversing the unilateral decision of Biden's Republican predecessor Donald Trump to withdraw from the agreement designed to rein in Iran's uranium enrichment program.

While Lapid had voiced his own negative view of the accord's terms earlier in the week, he reportedly felt that Barnea was off the mark in ramping up the rhetoric against Israel's most important ally.

"On the table right now is a bad deal. It would give Iran $100 billion a year," Lapid said on Wednesday, adding that the cash windfall will be used by Iran-backed terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad to "undermine stability in the Middle East and spread terror around the globe."

"In our eyes, it does not meet the standards set by Biden himself: preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear state," Lapid added.