Israel's Lapid expected to meet Biden to discuss Iran nuclear deal

Israel and the United States are looking to arrange a meeting between their heads of state next month as Washington appears closer and closer to signing a new deal on Iran's nuclear program.

According to a senior Israeli official, quoted by public broadcaster Kan, a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and US President Joe Biden could be scheduled on the sidelines of the annual session of the UN General Assembly.

The official said it could be held on September 20, after Biden's speech to the General Assembly. Kan also reported that the two leaders are also expected to speak on the phone in the coming days.

Meanwhile, continuing his visit to the United States on Saturday, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz told prominent think tank leaders in Washington that "improvements are needed" regarding the new nuclear deal taking shape with Iran.

"Iran has acquired knowledge, infrastructure and capabilities" in recent years, Gantz said, "much of which is irreversible."

He asserted that "this will allow Iran to further develop its nuclear program during the period of a deal that would have fewer restrictions" and Iran "would be in a position to acquire a nuclear weapon when said agreement ends in 2031."

Gantz also noted that Iran provides hundreds of millions of dollars annually to regional terrorist groups, including Hezbollah.

"Regardless of all future scenarios, action must be taken against Iranian proxies, who threaten the entire Middle East region," he stressed.