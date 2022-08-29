Israel's Gantz visits Japan, meets with officials

This marks the first time since 2012 that an Israeli defense minister has visited Japan

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz landed in Japan on Monday for a visit marking 70 years of diplomatic relations between the countries.

This also marks the first time since 2012 that an Israeli defense minister has visited the country as ties between the two countries flourish.

Gantz will partake in political and security meetings with senior government officials. He has already met with Japan's Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu, Japan's second most important minister.

Japan's National Security Adviser Akiba Takeo and the US Ambassador to Japan Ram Emanuel also participated in the meeting.

The Defense Minister participated in a special ceremony in honor of former Japanese Deputy Defense Minister, Nakayama Yasuhide, called "one of the biggest supporters of the State of Israel," according to a statement from the Defense Ministry. Gantz will present Nakayama with a certificate of appreciation on behalf of the Israeli government and the defense establishment.

On Tuesday, Gantz is expected to meet with his Japanese counterpart, Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu. After, he will meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa.

Accompanying Gantz are Director General of the Defense Ministry Amir Eshel, Chief of Staff Maayan Israeli, Israel's Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen, Military Secretary to the Defense Ministry Brigadier General Yaki Dolf and Israel's Defense Attaché in Tokyo Alon Yehoshua.

Last week, the Israeli airforce Chief of Staff Brigadier General Eyal Grinboim visited Japan and met with the country's top airforce commander, the first visit involving an Israeli airforce official since 1991.