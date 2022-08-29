Top Israeli diplomat in Turkey: ‘We aim to be good regional partners’

'We should work together for more security and stability in the region'

Irit Lillian, charge d’affairs of the Israeli Embassy in Turkey, told i24NEWS on Monday about the “path of repairing relations” between the two countries that have recently announced the full restoration of diplomatic ties.

“Right now we are on a path of repairing relations and if we say we are aiming to be good regional partners that would be very accurate because this is the goal that is going far beyond the nomination of ambassadors or any other symbolic importance,” she said.

According to the diplomat, the signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel and several Arab states in 2020 had a positive impact on the ties with Turkey as well.

“We are living in a very unstable region and of course the Abraham Accords have contributed a lot to improving the atmosphere in our region but I think that right now it is the moment for all possible partners to unite,” she said.

“We should work together for more security and stability in the region, knowing that there are stumble blocks, but nevertheless, this joint effort is in the interest of both the Turks and the Israelis,” Lillian added.

However, there are still unresolved issues that Jerusalem and Ankara disagree about, including the presence of Hamas officials in Turkey. Another issue is the EastMed gas pipeline that Israel agreed to develop together with Cyprus and Greece, with which Turkey has ongoing tensions.

“Israel has never stepped back from its commitment for the EastMed gas pipeline project and we have emphasized from the beginning that our bilateral relations with each and everyone of the partners you’ve mentioned is not going to be on the account of the others and we believe that having good ties with both Greece, Cyprus and Turkey is in the interest of the State of Israel and we are not giving up all that we have achieve with Greece and Cyprus,” the diplomat underlined.

She added that within a few weeks a new Israeli envoy to Turkey will be announced.