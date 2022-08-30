UN rights chief slams Israel over blocked staff visas

'This raises the question of what exactly the Israeli authorities are trying to hide'

Outgoing UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet blasted Israel on Tuesday for failing to issue or renew visas for her staff to monitor the human rights situation in the Palestinian territories.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said it raised questions as to what Israel was "trying to hide" and vowed that her office would continue to report on the situation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

"In 2020, the 15 international staff of my office in Palestine - which has been operating in the country for 26 years - had no choice but to leave," Bachelet said in a statement.

"Subsequent requests for visas and visa renewals have gone unanswered for two years. During this time, I have tried to find a solution to this situation, but Israel continues to refuse to engage."

She stressed that as a member state, Israel had to cooperate with the UN in good faith and allow its officials to carry out their duties.

The former Chilean president - who leaves office on Wednesday after four years as the UN rights chief - said Israel's treatment of her staff was part of a "wider and worrying trend to block human rights access" to the Palestinian territories.

"This raises the question of what exactly the Israeli authorities are trying to hide," she said.

"So far in 2022, Israeli forces have killed at least 111 more Palestinians," according to the UN statement.