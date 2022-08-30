Report: Lebanon, Israel maritime talks progress to gas-sharing

Part of the Lebanese gas field will reportedly cross into Israeli territory, and Jerusalem will be compensated

The US-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon over the disputed maritime border are now focused on compensation and gas quantities for each side, according to Hebrew media.

Beirut and Jerusalem have yet to settle on a final maritime border, but their positions are thought to be close enough to begin negotiating either divvying up gas fields that may cross that line or financial compensation.

According to a Channel 12 News report earlier this week, the neighboring countries will establish their own gas rigs over three miles away from each other on opposite sides of the agreed-upon border.

The rigs’ positions will aim to create a “balance of terror” in that they will deter the Iran-backed Lebanese extremist group Hezbollah from threatening Israel’s rig.

Part of the Lebanese natural gas field will reportedly cross into Israeli territory, and Jerusalem will be compensated for it.

While Israel has rough estimates, the amount of gas in the disputed area of the Mediterranean Sea is unknown.

US Special Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein – who is shuttling between Beirut and Jerusalem to negotiate the border dispute – is expected to travel to France in the coming weeks to meet with the leadership of Total Energies, which owns the gas exploration rights in Lebanon’s maritime territory.

Last week, a Lebanese official source told Russian media that his country and Israel would sign a deal in September.

"We have been informed that the answer… Hochstein will carry from the Israeli side in response to the Lebanese proposal is positive," the official was quoted as saying.