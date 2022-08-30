Israel's PM Yair Lapid will visit Germany in September

Lapid will travel to Berlin amid tensions over Iran nuclear deal

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid will travel to the German capital of Berlin for a day of diplomatic meetings next month, his office said on Tuesday.

Lapid, who is also the Jewish state's foreign minister, will visit Germany on September 11 and return the following day.

The news came as Israel seeks to influence European-led negotiations to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, from which the United States withdrew in 2018.

Lapid argued that while he is not opposed to a deal in principle, the one that is reached will give Iran cash that it can use for terrorist activities and will not effectively prevent Tehran from building a nuclear weapon.

The trip will also come a month after Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas caused an outcry when he accused Israel of "50 Holocausts" during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Six days before Lapid's scheduled visit, Germany will mark the 50th anniversary of the deaths of 11 Israeli athletes killed by Palestinian terrorists during the Munich Olympics.

The families of the Israeli victims threatened to boycott the memorial over a dispute over compensation, however, it was reported on Tuesday that the relatives agreed to attend the ceremony.