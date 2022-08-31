Son of Belarusian President visits Israel despite sanctions - report

Viktor Lukashenko faced sanctions from the EU and the US, including a travel ban and asset freeze

Viktor Lukashenko, son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, landed in Israel on Monday despite Western sanctions, the Belarusian media reported.

He left Minsk on a plane belonging to the Belarusian government, making a brief stopover in Tbilisi, Georgia, before flying to Tel Aviv, according to the opposition newspaper Motolko. The report specified that the president's eldest son left Israel less than one day later.

Diplomatic sources in Jerusalem said they were unaware of the Lukashenko son's presence but would investigate the claims. Viktor Lukashenko, 46, who served as the National Security Adviser to his father, has faced sanctions from the EU and the US, including a travel ban and asset freeze, as well as several other European countries and Australia, for his role in the political repressions against Belarusians.

"Israel will not be a way around the sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and other Western countries," Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid said earlier this year.

Belarus is one of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin's staunchest allies. In addition to logistical assistance, the country allowed some strikes against Ukraine to be carried out from its territory.

Israel has no law allowing it to seize the assets of individuals targeted by foreign sanctions, which allow Western countries to seize jets or yachts belonging to Russian oligarchs under sanctions.

Some of them holding Israeli citizenship have tried in recent months to shelter their planes in Israel, but the country, even without an official legislative framework, has refused to provide them with such assistance. Israeli financial institutions have also aligned themselves with US sanctions.