Israel’s PM Lapid speaks with Biden on cooperation, Iran nuclear deal

Biden emphasizes his deep commitment to the security of the State of Israel

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid and US President Joe Biden on Wednesday spoke over the phone about cooperation between the two nations and developments in talks for a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

The two leaders “talked at length” about negotiations over a nuclear agreement with Iran, and the various efforts to stop Tehran’s progress in acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Lapid and Biden also discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and beyond, with the Israeli premier congratulating his American counterpart for the latest US strikes in Syria.

Last week, the US military said it carried out air strikes in Syria's Deir al-Zor against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). Click here for an Explainer on the IRGC.

They touched on the promotion of relations between their two countries as a continuation of the Jerusalem Declaration, and the importance of the leaders’ close relationship.

During Biden's trip to Israel in July, a joint statement by the US leader and Lapid dubbed the "Jerusalem Declaration" affirmed Washington's support in extending its defense package to Jerusalem.

Biden further emphasized his deep commitment to the security of the State of Israel during the phone call with Lapid, and to maintaining its capabilities against enemy threats.