Israel’s Lapid speaks with Ukraine's Zelensky on war, diplomacy

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday spoke with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of his country’s 31st anniversary of independence, which Ukraine celebrated last week.

Lapid expressed his support for the Ukrainian people and offered his condolences for those killed and wounded so far in the war, calling for a diplomatic solution to end the fighting. Ukraine celebrated its independence from the Soviet Union on August 24, which coincided with the six-month anniversary of the Russian invasion of the country, which took the lives of thousands of Ukrainians and forced millions to flee their homes.

The prime minister further urged Israeli citizens to not travel to the city of Uman in eastern Ukraine for the upcoming Jewish holidays in light of the life-threatening danger posed by entering the fighting area.

Volodymyr Zelensky said he expected Israel to take part in international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of his country, after speaking with the Israeli Prime Minister.

“I count on his country’s accession to the sanctions on Russia and provision of practical assistance to Ukraine in countering the aggression of the Russian Federation,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

He also noted that it was his first phone call with Lapid, who became prime minister in June after Naftali Bennett resigned following the dissolution of the Israeli coalition government.