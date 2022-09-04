Lebanon to recover Qana offshore field but will have to pay compensation to Israel to exploit it

A maritime border agreement between Israel and Lebanon is close to being finalized, Saudi broadcaster Al Arabiya reported on Sunday.

Quoting anonymous sources, the site indicates that Lebanon will recover the Qana offshore field, but will have to pay Israel compensation for the extraction of natural gas from the field.

The Karish field, which Lebanon claims and for which the Hezbollah terror group recently threatened Israel, will remain under full Israeli control, Al Arabiya said.

Lebanon and Israel, two neighboring countries officially in a state of war, have been conducting negotiations since 2020 through the United States to settle the border dispute and remove obstacles to hydrocarbon exploration.

Initially, the negotiations covered an area of ​​332 square miles, in accordance with Lebanese claims registered with the UN in 2011.

But Lebanon then demanded an additional right to 552 square miles, which includes part of the Karish field, which is in Israel's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), recognized by the UN.

After their suspension in May 2021, the discussions resumed this summer at the request of Lebanon.

Tensions arose with the arrival in early June of a vessel on the Karish field which was to start exploiting on behalf of Israel.

Since then, the Hezbollah terrorist movement has repeatedly warned Israel against any activity in the Karish field. In early July, the Israeli military intercepted three unarmed drones sent by Hezbollah to the gas field.

Hassan Nasrallah had warned that if Lebanon was prevented from extracting oil and gas from its waters, "nobody" could extract or sell it.

In early August, American mediator Amos Hochstein said that he was "optimistic" about the possibility of an agreement, the "best and only way to achieve it... being negotiations and diplomacy."