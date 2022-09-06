Israel: Ambassador to Morocco recalled amid harassment allegations

Foreign Ministry delegation investigating allegations against Ambassador David Govrin

Israel's Foreign Ministry recalled Ambassador David Govrin from his post in Morocco amid an ongoing inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment, according to a spokesperson on Tuesday.

Allegations include the exploitation and harassment of Moroccan women, possible conflicts of interest and the disappearance of gifts received by the mission.

A number of other leading Israeli politicians and diplomats are also linked to these claims, according to reports.

If the inquiry surfaces any truth to the allegations, it could cause a diplomatic incident between the two nations that only recently renewed diplomatic contact as part of the Abraham Accords.

A delegation from Israel, led by the Foreign Ministry's Inspector General Hagay Behar, arrived in Morocco and is conducting the review.

Besides the accusations of sexual misconduct, it is also examining the disappearance of a gift card received by the embassy from the Moroccan royal household during Israeli independence day celebrations, and a dispute between the ambassador and the embassy's head of security.

The alleged presence of a businessman and associate of Govrin's, Sami Cohen, at several official events which hosted visiting Israeli politicians is also being examined. Cohen met with then Israeli foreign minister, and now prime minister, Yair Lapid, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, it is reported.

In a statement to i24NEWS the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that, "The issue is known about and is being dealt with."