Israel asks Netherlands to extradite modeling agent over sexual assault

Over two dozen complaints of sexual harassment filed against Shai Avital

Israel's State Attorney's office on Monday submitted a formal request to the Netherlands for the extradition of a modeling agent against whom 26 complaints of rape and sexual harassment were filed.

Shai Avital was arrested in August at the request of the Israeli authorities, more than a year after an arrest warrant was issued for him. He was apprehended in Amsterdam as part of a joint operation by the intelligence divisions of the Dutch and Israel Police.

Israeli officers said the investigation was also conducted with the assistance of Interpol.

Now, authorities are seeking to bring Avital to trial on two separate counts of sexual harassment, the attorney's office said, though the police said they were investigating other complaints.

The agent, who represented some of Israel's top models, holds the citizenship of a European country, which could create additional legal hurdles for the Israeli authorities seeking to extradite him.

"We have not received any extradition request or any official document from the State of Israel. We learned that from you," Avital's lawyers, Sassy Gez and Sharon Nahari, told Channel 12 News.

Tel Aviv District Police opened a criminal investigation into Avital for sexual offenses in July 2021 after three models filed complaints against him.