Lebanon says TotalEnergies can help maritime dispute with Israel

'We are keen to preserve Lebanon’s rights by all means. September is a decisive month'

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said Tuesday that the French oil and gas company TotalEnergies could help his country solve the maritime border spat with Israel, according to a Twitter post by his office.

In a meeting with Aoun, Lebanon’s Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab said TotalEnergies could act as a third party in negotiations with Israel, which are “moving in the right direction,” the office said in its Twitter thread.

Aoun would make “contacts to help in this regard, will increase communication this month,” his office added.

Lebanon and Israel are locked in US-mediated negotiations to delineate a shared maritime border that would help determine which oil and gas resources belong to which country and pave the way for more exploration.

Amos Hochstein, the US diplomat mediating the talks, will be in Beirut at the end of the week to follow up on discussions with the Lebanese side.

After the meeting, Bou Saab noted that Hochstein’s visit "does not mean that it carries the final solution, but it is an additional positive step towards the solution"

“Things are moving at an acceptable pace. We are keen to preserve Lebanon’s rights by all means. September is a decisive month.”

Last week, reports surfaced that the negotiations were focused on compensation and gas quantities for each side, and that the neighboring countries would establish their own gas rigs on opposite sides of the agreed-upon border.

Part of the Lebanese natural gas field would reportedly cross into Israeli territory, and Jerusalem would be compensated for it.