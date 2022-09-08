Israel to host conference of UN health agency

'The WHO conference in Israel is an opportunity to continue to strengthen our ties with the world'

Israel will for the first time host a World Health Organization (WHO) conference for European health ministers and senior health officials from September 12-14, the Israeli Health Ministry announced Thursday.

According to the WHO, it will bring together representatives from the 53 countries in the UN health agency’s European region.

Israel’s Health Ministry said the conference will include deliberations on a common plan for better health in Europe as well as sessions on public health, health crises, and improving regional cooperation in health, among other topics.

The Jewish state’s Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said the planned participation of his counterparts and European delegations was "really important for the country and its health system."

“The policies we implemented over the past year and the performance of the Israeli healthcare system in the fight against the coronavirus have truly stood out on the world stage,” Horowitz said in a statement.

"The WHO conference in Israel is an opportunity to continue to strengthen our ties with the world, with the World Health Organization, and with European countries."

According to the Health Ministry, Horowitz will sign bilateral health cooperation agreements with officials from Germany, Croatia, Cyprus, and Kazakhstan.

The WHO noted that the conference will be the first event attended by officials from the region since the Covid pandemic began.