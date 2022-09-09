US mediator says 'very good progress' in Lebanon-Israel maritime talks

US official working on solution that would benefit both sides

The US mediator in talks to resolve a maritime border dispute between Israel and Lebanon said on Friday that the negotiations have made "very good progress."

Amos Hochstein landed in Lebanon on Friday morning for a lightning round of talks with top officials. He spoke immediately after a meeting with President Michel Aoun, deputy speaker of parliament Elias Bou Saab and head of General Security Abbas Ibrahim.

Israel says the Karish field is located entirely within its exclusive economic zone, but Lebanon insists that part of the field falls within its own waters.

The US is mediating in the dispute between two countries that are technically still at war.

The border between Lebanon and Israel is patrolled by the United Nations.

The countries resumed maritime border negotiations in 2020 but the process was stalled by Beirut's claim that the map used by the United Nations in the talks needed modifying.

Hochstein told a Lebanon broadcaster this month that he is working towards a solution that would allow Israel to continue operations in Karish while also allowing Lebanon to enter the energy market.

An added set of complications stems from influence of Hezbollah on Lebanese politics in general and its presence on the country's border with Israel.

Israel considers the Iran-backed Shiite terrorist group its most serious immediate threat, estimating that Hezbollah has some 150,000 rockets and missiles trained at Israel.