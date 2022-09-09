Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family, Jews, and Israel

Despite her friendly ties with Jewish leaders, Queen Elizabeth II never visited Israel

During her long reign that spanned much of the 20th century, Queen Elizabeth II maintained friendly ties with leaders of the Jewish community.

However, despite cordial relations with the various Israeli leaders, she never visited Israel, even though she took official visits to dozens of countries.

In reality, it is indeed an unofficial "boycott" that governs relations between the two countries, since no member of the royal family ever visited Israel in an official capacity until 2018.

That year, Prince William, heir to the British throne, made an official visit to Israel for the first time, ending this "boycott" of the Jewish state by royalty.

Prince Philip indeed made a personal visit in 1994, to honor his mother, Princess Alice of Greece, buried on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem. Prince Charles, now King Charles III, also made the trip in 1995 and 2016 to attend the funerals of former prime ministers Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres.

But those stays were not considered by the Crown as "official.”

This refusal, extended over decades, upset many Israeli politicians and members of Britain’s Jewish community.

Despite this rebuff, the Queen was always careful to maintain close ties with Jews and met many visiting Israeli dignitaries. She also accepted credentials from Israeli ambassadors to the United Kingdom.

It was commonly believed that the British Foreign Office itself advised the Queen not to visit Israel, for fear of Arab reactions. Nevertheless, even after the fear of boycotts and oil embargoes subsided, the Queen did not come.

An unnamed British government official told The Daily Telegraph in 2015 that "until there is a settlement of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, the royal family can't really go there,” referring to the governing body in the West Bank.

These diplomatic reasons did not affect the Queen’s "national" missions nor her commitment to the Jewish community, though.

Elizabeth elevated chief rabbis Emmanuel Jakobovits and Jonathan Sacks to nobility and granted knighthoods to many British Jews. Her relations with the Jewish community in Britain were quite good, and British Jews always showed loyalty and gratitude to the Queen.

When a British tabloid published a video of seven-year-old Elizabeth II giving a Nazi salute, the Jews of Britain largely defended their monarch.

During her last official trip abroad, in 2015, Queen Elizabeth II visited Germany and a concentration camp for the first time, where she laid a wreath in Bergen-Belsen and met with Holocaust survivors.