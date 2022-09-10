Israel: Likud lawmaker makes unannounced trip to Ukraine's Uman

Thousands go to visit the tomb of Rabbi Nachman, the founder of the Breslov Hasidic sect, each Jewish New Year

Israeli media reported Friday that right-wing Likud lawmaker Nir Barkat secretly visited Ukraine's Uman despite the ongoing travel warnings from Israel, Ukraine and the United States due to the war.

Barkat traveled as part of the annual pilgrimage to the city of Uman, where thousands go to visit the tomb of Rabbi Nachman, the founder of the Breslov ultra-Orthodox sect, each Rosh HaShana - the Jewish New Year.

He reportedly met with the local governor and was photographed praying at the Rabbi’s burial site, surrounded by heavy security.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1568138298450739202 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Reports swirl that Israel's Foreign Ministry is upset regarding his trip and that the former Jerusalem mayor did not inform any official prior to flying.

In a video, Barkat spoke in Hebrew, noting that “the public arriving in Uman must be disciplined and follow instructions.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1568185870770913280 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“This is a time of war, and we must stay attentive and manage the risks,” he said.

Barkat’s office stated following the reports of his trip that read: “Unfortunately, the Israeli government is absent from Ukraine during this difficult time of war that is hurting innocent people.

“The US secretary of state, the British defense minister and officials from around the world have visited Ukraine. The horrors in Ukraine are shocking, and we as Jews should be the first ones to express support for the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian Jewish community.”

Israel's Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll reacted to his travels, saying, "I am concerned about members of Knesset (Israel's parliament) who, instead of serving as a personal example to the large public, choose to ignore the unequivocal travel warning to Ukraine and endanger themselves and others."

"I ask that you refrain from traveling to Uman this year for your safety. Shabbat Shalom."