Israel's Herzog signs condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II

'She was an icon of stability and beacon of morality in the service of her people,' Herzog writes

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal signed the condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II Saturday night at the Residence of the British Ambassador to Israel, Neil Wigan.

Herzog wrote in the condolence book: "On behalf of the State and the People of Israel, I express my deepest condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, whose reign was momentous and historic.”

“She was an icon of stability and beacon of morality in the service of her people. May G-d bless King Charles III, and may he reign in peace," he continued, censoring the word God, as is customary among many religious Jews.

"'The king by justice establishes the land' (Proverbs 29:4)"

Herzog said after the signing, "On behalf of the people of Israel and the State of Israel, I want to express my deepest condolences to the British people and all the subjects of Queen Elizabeth II.”

“Her reign was momentous and historic, and she was an icon of morality and stability to the entire world and definitely the United Kingdom,” he continued.

“We wish success to King Charles III, and as is said in the Bible, the king reigns by justice and establishes the land. May he have a peaceful reign and a successful one."

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, aged 96, after 70 years on the throne. Royal officials said her funeral would be held on Monday, September 19.