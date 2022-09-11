Lapid says Israel's campaign against Iran nuke deal successful

'Israel is conducting a successful diplomatic campaign to stop the nuclear agreement'

Israel’s efforts to halt the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers has been successful, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday.

Shortly before departing to Germany to discuss the joint position on the Iranian threat with Berlin, Lapid said that a diplomatic campaign that has been launched in recent weeks by Israeli leadership, including senior defense officials, is showing good results.

"Together with Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Israel is conducting a successful diplomatic campaign to stop the nuclear agreement and prevent the lifting of sanctions on Iran," Lapid said, adding that there was still “a long way to go.”

Earlier in the day, the prime minister praised France, Britain and Germany during a weekly cabinet meeting on their position on the emerging agreement.

"I thank France, Great Britain and Germany for their firm position on the issue," he said.

"In recent months we have had a quiet and intense dialogue with them, and they were presented with up-to-date intelligence information on Iranian activity at the nuclear sites," Lapid added.

Tehran in turn condemned Europe’s latest critical remarks on the deal accusing Berlin, London and France of taking “a step in the path of the Zionist regime to defeat the negotiations.”