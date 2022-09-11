Israel's Lapid en route to Berlin with Iran at top of agenda

Prime minister scheduled to meet with Chancellor Scholz, other senior German officials during brief visit

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid departed for Berlin on Sunday to meet with German leaders, with the Iran nuclear program leading the agenda.

The government of Israel is vocally opposed to attempts to revive the 2015 nuclear accord between world powers and the regime in Tehran that former president Donald Trump withdrew the United States from in 2018.

Shortly before his departure, Lapid thanked Germany, as well as Britain and France, for their "strong position" in reference to a letter sent by three of the parties to the agreement in which they expressed "serious doubts" about Iran's seriousness in restoring the deal.

Lapid is scheduled to meet on Monday with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier before returning to Israel the same day.

He is traveling to Germany's capital with senior security officials.

Besides the Iran nuclear deal, the two sides are expected to discuss bilateral ties, energy security and the war in Ukraine, among other issues.

An agreement on a student exchange program between the two countries will be announced during the brief visit.