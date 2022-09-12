Israel's Lapid in Germany for top level talks on Iran

Prime minister to meet German president at Wannsee Conference house accompanied by Holocaust survivors

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid is in Germany for top level meetings where he is expected to make the case against signing a new nuclear deal with Iran.

He is scheduled to meet Monday with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Germany, France and the United Kingdom issued a statement over the weekend expressing what they called "serious doubts" over Iran's intention in seeking a deal.

It look liked a deal was about to be made until the United States said that it wouldn't remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from its terrorist watch list. Iran then said that it wanted the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to end its investigation of the country's nuclear program.

The meeting between Lapid and Steinmeier will be held at the house of the Wannsee Conference outside of Berlin -- the site where the Nazis planned the Final Solution (the destruction of the Jews in German-occupied Europe).

Lapid brought along with him five Holocaust survivors for the meeting in Wannsee. The Holocaust survivors got off the plane with the prime minister in Berlin where they were welcomed by soldiers of the honor guard of the German army.