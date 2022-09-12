Report: Germany opts to buy Israel's Arrow 3

'Israel will play a role in building Germany’s new defense force,' says Israel's Prime Minister Lapid

Germany has allegedly made a preliminary decision to buy Israel's Arrow 3 air defense system, Bloomberg news agency reported Monday, as Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid visits the country.

Both Lapid and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz briefly mentioned the deal after their meeting in Berlin.

“Israel will play a role in building Germany’s new defense force,” Lapid said, “mainly in the field of air defense.”

“We are very keen to work with Israel on that, including in the area of air defense where Israel has a very effective product with the Arrow 3 system,” Scholz said, but he declined to go into specifics.

Germany reportedly chose the Arrow 3, jointly produced by the US and Israel, over the US THAAD system produced by Lockheed Martin. However, one German government source told Reuters: "Yes, there is the plan to buy Arrow 3, but nothing is signed."

Previous reports noted that the deal would cost over $2 billion.

The Arrow 3 is Israel's most advanced long-range missile defense system currently. It can intercept ballistic missiles outside of the Earth's atmosphere with a range of 1,490 miles.

Israel and Germany already cooperate in the field of defense, including with drones.

Additionally, Lapid also noted that Israel can deliver about 10 percent of the gas Europe received from Russia last year.

"We are going to be part of the effort to replace Russian gas in Europe," he said. Scholz said Germany was working on gas import infrastructure to allow deliveries from new partners as the country strives to wean itself off Russian deliveries.