Israeli PM Lapid, German Chancellor Scholz meet Holocaust survivors

'They return here with their heads held high as free people'

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Holocaust survivors at The House of the Wannsee Conference outside Berlin, a memorial site where Nazi officials finalized plans to exterminate Jews during a 1942 conference.

Lapid, whose father was a Holocaust survivor from the Budapest Ghetto and whose grandfather died in Mauthausen concentration camp, said that this meeting was a moment “of great victory” for the survivors and for their families who travelled from Israel on Lapid’s plane.

“They survived, they established an independent and strong country. They return here with their heads held high as free people,” Lapid emphasized.

He praised Scholz for his “moral courage” and “willingness to be a part of this,” noting that deep ties between Israel and Germany prove that “humanity always has a choice.”

“Evil can be replaced by friendship. Brutality can be replaced by human kindness and ability to cooperate,” the prime minister added.

Prior to the meeting both leaders took a group photo with Holocaust survivors. Each of them told the story of their families' lives during the Holocaust, as well as about their immigration to Israel. They emphasized the importance of passing on the memory about the tragic events to future generations of Jews, Germans and the whole world.

One of the survivors, Zvi Gill, who gave a speech at the meeting, was born in Poland and went through two ghettos, where he became a member of the Zionist youth movement, and several concentration camps, including Auschwitz, Dachau and Ridlau.

Despite being put on a death train after falling sick with typhoid fever, Gill managed to escape and hid in a German village posing as a Pole until being liberated by the French forces. He was accompanied to Wannsee villa by his 61-year-old daughter Romi.

After the meeting, Lapid signed a book for visitors both in English and Hebrew.

“The State of Israel was born out of the ashes of the Holocaust and ensures the eternal existence of the Jewish people. 80 years after the evil Wannsee Conference, we stand here, citizens and leaders of the nation-state of the Jewish people, alongside the German government, and promise: We will never forget the horrors this place represents. Never again,” the prime minister wrote.