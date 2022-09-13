Israeli army official: Hezbollah keeping Lebanon from normalization

'I remind Nasrallah that Israel’s power is very great and I’m not sure he wants to test it'

The head of Israel’s Military Intelligence said Tuesday that the Iran-backed Shia Islamist Hezbollah movement was holding Lebanon “hostage” and keeping Beirut from normalizing ties with the Jewish state.

During a conference at Reichman University in Herzliya, central Israel, Major General Aharon Haliva discussed Lebanon’s potential place in the Abraham Accords – a series of diplomatic agreements in 2020 between Israel and several Arab nations.

“I look at the Abraham Accords and ask if Lebanon could be there. And I say to myself, if Hezbollah would not have taken Lebanon hostage, I think so,” Haliva said.

Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah recently ramped up threats and military provocations amid tensions surrounding a maritime dispute between Israel and Lebanon, which is being mediated by US envoy Amos Hochstein.

Last month, Nasrallah said if Hochstein "does not give Lebanon what it asked for in terms of its rights, we are heading towards an escalation - we are heading towards a problem.”

Earlier in July, the Israeli military intercepted three unarmed drones sent by Hezbollah to the gas field that Lebanon claims but which Israel has full control of.

“I hope for Nasrallah’s sake that he does not underestimate the Israeli response to actions. I remind Nasrallah that Israel’s power is very great and I’m not sure he wants to test it,” Haliva said.

“Nasrallah knows how to assess Israeli intelligence and Israel’s firepower. Nasrallah is a serious man. He knows what I’m talking about.”