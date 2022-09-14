Israeli envoy to Bahrain wants 'more Bahraini tourists in Israel'

‘We’ve been separated for almost 75 years and it is time to get to know each other’

Israel’s Ambassador to Bahrain, Eitan Na’eh, told i24NEWS on Wednesday about the major achievements in bilateral relations over the last two years since the 2020 Abraham Accords were signed.

The envoy underlined that “tens of agreements” were signed between the two countries, including a framework agreement for cooperation that was inked in late March in Israel during the Negev summit.

“What we are doing now is really making these printed words, this vision a reality,” the ambassador said.

“We are busy planning visits, busy with negotiations and, what diplomats do, exchanging draft agreements and putting the things into motion,” he specified.

However, Na’eh noted there are some areas that need improvement, specifically tourism.

“What I would like to see is more Bahraini tourists in Israel and hopefully, to see more Israelis here… We want to see more Bahraini businessmen coming to Israel, not necessarily coming down the plane to sign agreements and put their hands in their pockets but to get to know us, to get to know Israel. We’ve been separated for almost 75 years and it is time to get to know each other,” the ambassador said.

Military cooperation and regional security are also high on the agenda.

“I think both countries face military challenges, both countries are equally concerned about Iran going nuclear, about Iran’s support to its proxies in the region, about stability. It’s only natural that when you are concerned about something, you cooperate,” Na’eh underlined.