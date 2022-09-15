UAE foreign minister in Israel to mark 2 years of ties

US-brokered Abraham Accords signed at the White House two years ago, normalizing relations with Gulf state

The Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan touched down in Tel Aviv on Wednesday for an official visit to Israel, marking two years since the countries signed the historic Abraham Accords.

The US-brokered agreements normalized ties with several Arab states, with the UAE and Bahrain the first to sign the accords with Israel in September 2020 at the White House.

Israel and Sudan announced in the following months they would normalize relations, and Morocco established diplomatic ties with Israel in December of 2020.

Bin Zayed is traveling with a high level delegation. He will be in the country for several days.

Two years after the Abraham Accords and there have been a multitude of bilateral agreements in many areas, including trade, tourism, technology and innovation.

Another official delegation from Abu Dhabi arrived in Tel Aviv last week to present its Emirati delegates to the main Israeli companies listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE).

For two days, the delegation took part in a joint business forum co-organized by TASE and the Abu Dhabi Global Market - Abu Dhabi's main international financial center - in collaboration with the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Israel.