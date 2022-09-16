Chile apologizes after refusing accreditation of Israeli envoy

Boric, a critic of Israel, was reportedly angered by West Bank incident

Chile's President Gabriel Boric refused on Thursday to accept the letter of credence from Israel's ambassador yet walked back the potentially scandalous move on Friday.

According to reports, the president — known as a severe critic of the Jewish state — was angered over the "killing of a Palestinian boy," earlier on Thursday, during an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation near Jenin.

IDF forces were operating to map the house of the terrorist who killed Major Bar Pelah earlier in the week, when the Palestinian youth opened fired at them and was killed in the exchange.

Israel's Ambassador was also summoned to the Chilean Foreign Affairs Minister for a talk.

Boric, who became president last year, is a supporter of the anti-Israeli Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.