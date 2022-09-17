Israel slams Chile over president's snub of ambassador

'Israel views with severity the puzzling & unprecedented behavior of Chile'

Israel on Friday condemned the decision of the Chilean president to suspended the acceptance of the credentials of a new Israeli envoy over West Bank clashes, even though the South American country's Foreign Ministry already offered an apology over the incident.

Israeli ambassador Gil Artzyeli went to the government offices in Chile’s capital of Santiago Thursday to present his credentials to President Gabriel Boric along with other diplomats but was stopped in his tracks.

Artzyeli “was waiting to go into the room, when the foreign minister came up to him and said that due to an incident that had taken place … with the death of a 17-year-old teenager in an operation by the Israeli military, the president had decided in that context to postpone the delivery of the credentials,” a diplomatic source speaking on condition of anonymity told The Associated Press.

After the incident sparked controversy within Chile, Artzyeli was summoned to the Foreign Ministry Thursday.

“They apologized to me and the state of Israel numerous times,” Artzyeli told journalists after a meeting with Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ximena Fuentes. “It wasn’t a very comfortable incident this morning, but being Israeli and a Jew, my people have gone through worse things over the past four thousand years. And we will overcome this morning’s incident for the good of Chile, for the good of Israel and our bilateral relations.”

In Chile, opposition lawmakers criticized Boric for what they described as a “snub” of “unprecedented” proportions.

“President Boric boycotts bilateral relations, improvising a decision at the moment the ambassador was in the Foreign Relations Ministry,” a public letter read. “Situations like these demonstrate a profound disdain for the more than 70 years of friendship between Chile and Israel.”

Boric, a hardline leftist, frequently spoke up against Israel, including describing it as a “genocidal and murderous” state.

In 2019, Chile’s Jewish community sent Boric a jar of honey to celebrate the Jewish New Year. Boric responded on Twitter: “I appreciate the gesture but they could start by asking Israel to return the illegally occupied Palestinian territory.”