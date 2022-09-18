Chile to receive Israeli ambassador credentials after diplomatic incident

The acceptance of Israeli ambassador Gil Artzyeli's credentials to take place on September 30

Chile announced on Saturday that it rescheduled the acceptance of the credentials of the new Israeli ambassador to Santiago, seeking to overcome the diplomatic dispute with Jerusalem, which it provoked last week by delaying this formality at the last minute.

In a statement, the Chilean diplomacy explained that the decision to postpone the acceptance of credentials was a reaction to the death of a 17-year-old Palestinian teenager, in the northern West Bank during an Israeli army operation.

Chile's acting Foreign Minister, Ximena Fuentes Torrijo, on Saturday called Israeli Director General of the Foreign Ministry Alon Ushpiz to apologize for Thursday's incident. She added that the acceptance of Israeli Ambassador Gil Artzyeli's credentials will now take place on September 30.

The minister specified that the postponement of the ceremony was of an "exceptional nature" and made a point of expressing "her permanent will to maintain a fraternal and constructive relationship with the State of Israel and its people, based on respect, dialogue and cooperation".

Ushpiz welcomed Torrijo's appeal, telling her that it was a serious incident that could have caused considerable damage to relations between Israel and Chile. He added that those who wish to play a positive role in promoting peace and negotiations, as indicated by Chile, cannot at the same time promote a boycott of Israel.

Santiago's decision drew strong condemnation from Israel, which summoned Chile's ambassador to Tel Aviv on Sunday to express its displeasure. After the incident sparked controversy in Chile, Artzyeli was summoned to the Chilean Foreign Ministry on Thursday afternoon to apologize.

But according to a source quoted by the Walla news site, the Chilean authorities did not apologize for postponing the ceremony, only for not informing the Israeli ambassador in advance.