Lapid to meet with Jordan king at UN General Assembly

Lapid will address need to improve security coordination with Palestinians

Israel is finalizing the details of a meeting between Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Jordan's King Abdullah II in New York during the United Nations General Assembly.

Lapid will address the need to improve the security coordination with the Palestinian Authority, as Jordan is seen to have considerable sway in Ramallah.

Lapid's office said that while in New York he would also meet the prime minister of Greece as well as Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

The meeting with Edogan will mark another milestone for the countries as they work to mend long-strained ties.

Both governments expelled ambassadors in 2018 and have often traded barbs over the pro-Palestinian stance of Erdogan, a hardline Islamist.

Last month Turkey and Israel announced they would re-appoint respective ambassadors.

In March Israel's President Isaac Herzog travelled to Ankara at Erdogan's invitation, the most senior Israeli visit since 2008.

Thereafter, Turkey's foreign minister visited Israel and the regional powers said they hoped to expand economic ties.